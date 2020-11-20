Do you wish there were an easy and safe way to dispose of your sensitive, but outdated documents?
One simple way to safeguard against identity theft is to shred them. Better Business Bureau serving Southwest Louisiana, in sponsorship with First Federal Bank of Louisiana, is offering a free community Shred Fest.
This annual event will take place on Saturday, December 5, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot of First Federal Bank of Louisiana located at 1135 Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles. There is no charge for this event. Southwest Louisiana residents can bring up to three boxes of documents to be commercially shred onsite.
Paper must be dry and free of mold and mildew. Any documents that are spiral-bound will not be accepted. Shred Fest will be a safe and easy drive-thru event with volunteers removing your boxes of paper from your vehicle.
This event is brought to you by your local Better Business Bureau serving Southwest Louisiana Foundation and First Federal Bank of Louisiana. Additional sponsors include Bayou Technologies; Image 360; McMullen, Mancuso, Trahan and Funk; and Terrell & Associates. For more information call your local BBB office at 337-478-6253.
