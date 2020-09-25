Seventeen Calcasieu Parish public schools are scheduled to open for on-campus classes next week in what will be a delayed start to the 2020-21 school year following Hurricane Laura.
The schools set to reopen are Bell City High School, College Oaks Elementary School, Combre Fondel Elementary School, Cypress Cove Elementary School, DeQuincy Elementary School, DeQuincy Primary School, E.K. Key Elementary School, Henry Heights Elementary School, Iowa Middle School, J.J. Johnson Elementary School, Molo Middle School, Moss Bluff Elementary School, Positive Connections, R.W. Vincent Elementary School, St. John Elementary School, W.T. Henning Elementary School and Western Heights Elementary School.
Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said the schools will reopen to faculty and staff on Tuesday, Sept. 29, while students will return on Friday, Oct. 2.
All prior COVID-19 safety protocols and policies are still in place.
Brenda Hunter Head Start will also be opening to faculty and staff on Tuesday but staff will contact families directly on when students will return.
“If any student is unable to return in a face-to-face environment, they can check in with their assigned teacher and continue with virtual learning slated to begin on Monday, Sept. 28,” Holland said.
In the meantime, all CPSB students have been enrolled in Odysseyware and can begin online learning on Monday, Sept. 28. While school sites are closed, students can proceed with learning through the online platform.
Because many families have limited internet and technology access, students will not be penalized for not completing assignments, the board reported.
Odysseyware is a state-approved curriculum that offers courses for all grade levels and meets standards to award high school credits needed for graduation. The curriculum includes videos, interactive learning, guided and independent instruction, multiple forms of assessments and embedded progress monitoring.
The platform provides a learning environment that will work for teachers and students who are struggling since its preplanned video format is more conducive for self-pacing, the board said.
One hour or half-hour a day per course is the typical student time expectation for success in the program.
Elementary-level courses offered are English, math, science and social studies. Middle school-level courses are the same with the addition of high school elective courses like IBCA and foreign language.
High school students will need to check with the Student Progress Center to verify their schedule.
