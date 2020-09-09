An 11-year-old boy has been arrested in the death of a 39-year-old family member, authorities said.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to a residence on Erble Lane in Moss Bluff at around 5 p.m. Monday in reference to the shooting.
Vincent said when deputies arrived, they located the victim — Andrew Lafleur III, 39, of Moss Bluff — deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
“During further investigation, it was learned an 11-year-old family member was responsible for the shooting,” Vincent said.
The boy was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder.
The investigation is continuing and there is no further information available at this time.
Vincent said Det. Casey Lafargue is the lead investigator on this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.