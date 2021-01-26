For breast cancer patients, a new technique known as radiofrequency seed localization is now available at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital to guide surgeons to the precise area to be removed.
This is the same procedure used among the top 10 cancer centers in the US, including the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
A radiofrequency seed, the size of a grain of rice, helps us be more accurate during surgery.
When a lumpectomy is scheduled after a breast tumor is found, doctors must identify the area to be removed. Previously, the wire method was used; which meant a small wire indicating the tumor was inserted in the breast tissue prior to surgery. This was often uncomfortable, and at times, not as accurate as surgeons would like.
Radiofrequency seeds now give surgeons a more precise location of the tumor to be removed.
Using a mammogram for guidance, a seed is safely injected with a needle, inside the tumor. This can be done up to 30 days prior to the surgery. The radiofrequency signal is detected during surgery, leading the surgeon to exactly the right area to be removed.
This procedure is easier on the patient and gives us a more accurate location of the tumor. It allows for improved cosmetic results following lumpectomy.
A 2010 study in the American Journal of Surgery on seed localized lumpectomy shows Mayo Clinic researchers found the method reduced the need for follow-up surgery by about 50 percent, because of the increased accuracy of identifying the cancerous area.
It’s an extremely safe procedure that benefits the patient and the surgeon. For more information, call Sulphur Surgical Clinic at (337) 527-6363.
Devin Seale, MD, is a general surgeon with West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
