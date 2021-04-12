There will be a regular meeting of the Sulphur City Council at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 12, that will include a proclamation to Sulphur’s own Trinity Beer as being part of the first historic class of female Eagle Scouts. This meeting also serves as a public hearing on ordinances introduced at earlier meetings, including providing for an increase in the salary of mayor to begin the next term of office; the ordinance granting a rezone from residential to mixed residential for 2731 South Ruth St. and an ordinance zoning property to business at 2747 East Napoleon St.
The 15th of the 16 agenda items is a resolution supporting the amnesty program to be offered in Sulphur City Court as approved by the Sulphur city prosecuter.
There will be a special meeting of the Sulphur Board of Zoning Adjustment on Monday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 500 North Huntington St.
For these meetings, public comment is limited to three minutes and the speaker is only allowed to speak on one item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.