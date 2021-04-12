Help could be on the horizon for some residents who can’t afford to repair hurricane-damaged homes. On Friday, April 9, a group of Sulphur community leaders met with representatives from two groups who could make it happen: The Fuller Center for Housing Disaster Rebuilders and Community Aid Relief Effort (CARE).
Before the plan can move forward, three things must happen, according to attendees — homeowners who meet the Fuller Center’s initial criteria must be vetted; skilled volunteer workers such as Amish and Mennonites volunteers from the Lancaster, Penn., area who help with CARE need a base of operations; and funding is needed to cover the cost of materials.
Workers will arrive in the fall, with approval from the CARE board of directors — and if they have a base of operations from which to work.
Calcasieu Parish Police Juror Tony Tramonte said such help would be “life-changing for many Sulphur residents.”
He said an elderly woman he met in his district after the hurricanes hired a contractor to repair her mobile home that was sliced in two by a tree. The Visqueen and Duck tape he ultimately used is keeping the rain out, but the home smells of mold.
Sulphur City Council Member Joy Abshire told of one family living in a tent.
“And not a very good one,” she added. “It’s disheartening to drive around town and see these conditions.”
The Fuller Center Disaster ReBuilders will act in the capacity of “caseworkers,” said Phillip Decker, operations director. “We vet the applicants, figure the material costs and go after funding.”
Those who apply must be homeowners. Household income cannot exceed $49,350. Property cannot have been insured. Other restrictions pertain to assets.
“I know a lot of people in my district fit that meet that criteria,” said Sulphur City Council Member Melinda Hardy. “When I see so many blue roofs so long after the hurricane, that’s really a concern.”
“We also work with FEMA to determine if the homeowner has already received funding from them and how that funding was used to make sure it was used for repairs,” Decker said.
It is possible the disabled, elderly, veterans and families with small children might receive priority, Decker said.
Unlike applying for FEMA, Decker said The Fuller Center is committed to helping residents through the process. They even have a legal partner that can help clear titles for certain owners of properties because a valid succession was never executed.
Jake Zook with CARE said he and two others would be touring Sulphur that day in a preliminary assessment to assure enough residents require services. Then he’ll take his findings to his board for them to make the final decision about whether they would come this fall to help.
Generally, The Fuller Center does not provide funding to repair mobile homes, especially in cases where the cost of repairs exceed the value of the mobile home. However, replacement of damaged homes with a used mobile home within a certain price range or well-constructed tiny homes might be a solution and within the parameters of goals of The Fuller Center.
To provide funding for those who can’t afford repairs, a site for workers, or to apply for help, call 434-548-8806. Decker said this phone number isn’t answered 24/7. It’s important to leave a message.
