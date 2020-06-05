Lifetime Sulphur resident and beloved town elder Glen Bonin passed away this past Sunday at the age of 89.
His funeral was held Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where he was a member for 60 years, and he was laid to rest in Goos Cemetery.
Glen left his mark on the City of Sulphur, not just in the homes he built as owner of Bonin Construction for over 50 years, but also in the institutions he helped found and nurture that will continue to serve this community for years to come. He was one of the founding members of Care Help of Sulphur and the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. He is perhaps best known for his work through the Maplewood-Hollywood Lions Club, of which he was a Charter Member, serving as President and Board member.
“Lion Glen was a mentor, friend, father figure and leader of our community,” said Lions Club past president and current membership chairman William Arceneaux. “One thing that Lion Glen was passionate about was serving and helping others, a testimony of his 56 years serving as a Lions Club member.
“He was very involved in activities at the Louisiana Lions Children Camp for physically and mentally challenged kids. He was also involved in the Leo program earning respect of many young Leos from across the state,” continued Arceneaux.
Bonin served as President and in every other position at the Louisiana Lions Club Crippled Children’s Camp. His involvement garnered him the Golden Star Staff Member Award. He was also the charter director of the Louisiana Lion’s Eye Foundation in New Orleans.
He was hailed as Lion Of the Year in 1970-71 and again in 1986-87. He helped organize the Sulphur High School Leo Club, a civic organization for teens, as well as the national Leo Club, for which he served as advisor for nine years. In 1994 he was granted life membership in the club he helped charter. He received the club’s Philanthropist of the Year award in 2011.
“Lion Glen will be missed by many, especially those whose lives he touched,” said Arceneaux.
Last year, Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay proclaimed Tuesday, March 26, 2019, “Glen Bonin Day” in Sulphur and presented Bonin with the key to the city, in recognition of his many years of service to the City of Sulphur as an active member of the Maplewood-Hollywood Lions Club.
“Mr. Glen Bonin was a gentleman who believed in giving of himself to better his community,” said Danahay. “The City of Sulphur and Southwest Louisiana owes him a great debt of gratitude. He will be missed.”
Over the years, Glen somehow made time to serve as charter president of the Brimstone Historical Museum and the Louisiana Western Corridor, Inc. He was president of the SHS Band Boosters, and board member and of the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce, of which he was a member for 25 years.
He served as chairman of both the Moving and Building of Brimstone Museum and the West Calcasieu Bicentennial. He served on the Sulphur Industrial Board, the Chamber SWLA, the Calcasieu Parish Industrial Board, Summit Hospital and the Sabine River Authority.
He was named Citizen of the Year in 1987 and Volunteer of the Year in 1999 by the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce. He was honored as the first Father of the Year by the SHS Toreadoras in 1968.
Bonin and his wife Georgia celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in February. He survived by his wife, his four children, nine grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and his sister.
