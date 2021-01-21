Question: My friend has a high risk factor for breast cancer, it is common in her family. She feels as though it’s just a matter of time until she is diagnosed with it, too. Is she right, or are there thing she can do?
Answer: While a family history is a risk factor, most women who have breast cancer have no family history.
Lifestyle changes make a tremendous impact on breast cancer. Things such as maintaining a healthy body weight, getting regular exercise, lowering or eliminating alcohol consumption, and not smoking are all strategies to lower one’s risk for cancer, including breast cancer. Of course, getting regular mammograms is one of the best things she can do because early detection makes a big difference in outcomes.
Stephen Castleberry, MD, general surgeon with Sulphur Surgical Clinic and member of the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital medical staff
Question: My friend mentioned that a peak flow meter can help control asthma. What is it and how does it help?
Answer: A peak flow meter is very useful in managing asthma, as it measures the amount of opening in your airway. By monitoring on a regular basis, you can recognize when the reading drops, signaling the need for asthma medication.
During an asthma attack, the muscles of the upper airway contract. This makes it harder for the lungs to take in and release air. This typically does not happen immediately, but rather builds up gradually over time. A peak flow meter can help track your airway, letting you know when to be aware of changes.
Jody George, MD, family medicine physician with West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
