The hunt is on in Westlake. Instead of hiding Easter eggs for the community this year, First Baptist Church of Westlake is using its heart for Christ and others, basic cell phone technology and the faces and voices of its children to tell the Easter story in a most engaging way.
All are invited — not just church members — to find the 12 “egg posters” hidden throughout the community, according to FBC Westlake Children’s Director Lora DeVille. The fun started Monday, March 22, and will run for two weeks, ending Sunday, April 4. Families may drive by in their own time, at their own pace at any time during this two-week period.
It’s similar to a scavenger hunt. Each egg holds a clue to finding the next egg, including texting instructions, and each egg represents an important element of the story.
“When you send the text, you’ll get a response and a link to a video,” DeVille explained. “On these videos, the kids are telling the Easter story.”
DeVille said the church has definitely had to think out of the box this year to minister to the community.
“I think the Lord, in this difficult time, has given us a tremendous opportunity to go outside the church walls and to get outside of our comfort zone. It’s been a reminder that the church isn’t the building. It’s the people.”
She added that it’s been a challenge, but a fun one, to explore creative ways to teach and equip parents to teach their children outside the structure of the church.
“I’m learning myself,” she said.
DeVille is the mother of 8-year-old twins. She has been attending FBC of Westlake for 25 years.
“I remember the first Easter egg hunts were on the church land before the church was built,” she said.
First Baptist Church of Westlake will also host a small-scale egg hunt on Easter Sunday after the worship service. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m.; worship is at 10:15.
“We have a place for everyone,” DeVille said, “from babies to seniors. In fact, our seniors set the standards for our young people regarding what it means to serve. It’s a reminder that you’re never to old to serve in some type of capacity.”
FBC Westlake is located at 2617 Westwood Road in Westlake. To find out more, call 439-5758.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.