As recently as 1990, two-thirds of hotels were independently owned and operated. Only 40 percent of these mom and pops are in existence today.
Westlake’s Mulberry Inn, named for the street on which it is located, is one of these.
Hurricane Laura did cause damages to the 23,000-square foot, 37-room inn. The owners, like others across Southwest Louisiana, continue to wait for the first check from their insurance company. However, for this locally owned and operated business, the hurricanes and ice storm also provided opportunities.
Sasol rented rooms so some of its operators could stay local and work four days a week, then travel to be with families displaced because of hurricanes. Out-of-town construction workers occupy the upstairs rooms that have microwaves and fridges. Guests are also locals who have finally gotten a contractor to do repairs, and must move out while contractors work.
“You have no idea how many families in this area were living in their master bedroom or some other room of the house, waiting for contractors to fix holes in their roof,” said Richard Baggett, Mulberry Inn co-owner.
Baggett admits gambling on the success of an independent in the city the size of Westlake might be considered “crazy.”
For the first two-and-ahalf years, he and co-owner Shannon Smith “struggled,” Baggett admitted.
New construction requires a significant investment and poses more risk. The last six months have allowed the Mulberry to recoup every dime it’s lost, Baggett said.
Smith is a general contractor. When other businesses were waiting on contractors to make repairs after the hurricanes, the Mulberry Inn had the advantage of Smith and his crew “down the road on McNeese Street,” Baggett said. The hole in the roof was repaired quickly, making it ready for construction crews that rushed the area to help with rebuilding.
At the three-and-a-half year mark, Baggett is enjoying being the only hotel with a 4.9 Google Maps rating.
“As of this morning, we have 304 reviews,” he said. “For a mom and pop, that’s pretty impressive.”
Right now, it’s a mom and pop in every sense of the word, managed by Richard and his wife, Roxanne, who really hadn’t planned on working quite so hard in their 60s, Baggett said.
Of course, actually being able to see and speak to the owners is one of the reasons behind the success of independents.
Sherry Smith, Shannon’s wife managed the property the first two years. Baggett credits her with initiating processes based on her propensity for details and previous experience managing apartments.
“Managing apartments is nothing like managing a hotel, Smith said. “You can be dealing with someone different every day. There’s an intimacy you develop with guests because you’re on site. It’s good and it’s bad. It’s 24-7, hard work, but well worth the risk.”
Baggett talked about the importance of having a dependable cleaning staff and the loyalty and performance of his current staff of two.
Baggett said Shannon Smith’s eye for design and decision to purchase upgraded furnishings definitely sets the inn apart.
“On the outside, we’re a square building like other hotels,” Baggett said. “The interior is just not what you’d expect. The lobby is two stories high and it was Shannon’s idea to use the pistol design of the I-10 bridge railings on the stair railings. Shannon also oversaw the building of the table display of the actual pistols, used as molds for the staircase.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.