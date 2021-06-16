The town of Vinton and Mayor Kenny Stinson hosted the Louisiana Municipal Association District G Meeting at the Vinton Knights of Columbus Hall this week.
Patrick Cronin, general manager of Risk Management Inc. was guest speaker. Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey was elected as vice president to represent District G and serve on the LMA Board. He replaces Stinson for a two-year term.
“Each district has about 20-25 communities,” Mayor Kenny Stinson said. The LMA is a unified voice for Louisiana’s municipal governments. They advocate for us and get things done for towns and villages that we might not be able to get done otherwise.”
Stinson gave the example of how LMA acted as liaison between legislators and municipalities regarding HB 199, the bill that passed allowing “centralized” sales tax collection. Stinson admitted he and many of Louisiana’s mayors were opposed to the idea.
“We came to realize that other areas of the state didn’t operate as smoothly as it does here,” he said. “Our school board does a fantastic job. Our fears were eased about what was going to happen, and we knew it would happen and it was better to be part of the decision-making process than not.”
He is District 4 LMA vice president and LMA board member, generally a two-year position. Because of COVID, LMA board members stayed in office a third year until 2021.
Mayor Mike Danahay first came into contact with the benefits of LMA as a “valuable resource” when he was a state legislator. As a mayor, he appreciates the LMA’s knowledge base, which allows the city of Sulphur to find out what other municipalities are doing.
