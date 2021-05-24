Care Help in Sulphur is more than a thrift store. Before it was incorporated in 1984, a group of businessmen were having breakfast at Maplewood Drive In and decided they’d put a total of $200 in a kitty once a month. If they heard of a family that fell on hard times and needed groceries or a bill paid, they’d use the money to help out.
Hubert Blanchard, Dennis Cline, Earl Schexneider, Margaret Field Decker, Sherry Sharp, Robert Robbins, Earl Gorton, Wesley Scarborough, Glen Bonin, Randy Broussard, Reuben Broussard, Glen James, Anita Mitchell, Betty Coffey, Babe Keever and Dru Beglis were some of the early givers. Some of their children and grandchildren still donate.
Today, Care Help has an almost $1 million dollar budget. It has 20 employees. Without financial assistance from the federal or state government and with proceeds from the thrift store and donations from area businesses, industry, churches and individuals,
it has helped countless Sulphur residents living at or below poverty level, the homeless, the transient, the elderly whose income never changes, the employed with an unexpected financial crisis and the suddenly unemployed. It’s even possible that Care Help has entertained angels unaware if you believe in that sort of thing. Former Director Sue Broussard was a believer. She wrote in a 2004 newsletter.
“There is no doubt this organization has grown and flourished because of Jesus and his teachings.”
It was true then, and it still is today. The mission of the organization is “to express the love of God through ministry to those in need by supplying shortterm assistance and promoting life skills.”
Jody Farnum, executive director since 2013 shared examples of “right-on-time” supplies that she sees as a provision from God. A tiny, young woman came in for fire resistant clothing and someone had dropped off smaller, hardto-find and seldom donated sizes moments before.
“She tried to barter by offering some larger fire-resistant clothing that belonged to her father, but we said, no, you just go and make us proud,” Farnum said.
In the past Care Help has hosted job fairs and provided assistance with resume writing, computer skills, interview skills and interview/work clothing to help people obtain employment.
Farnum started the Kids Give Because Family Matters holiday event a few years ago after Walmart started donating returned items to Care Help. She remembered the excitement of her father giving her money at the mall to pick out a Christmas gift for her mother and she wanted underprivileged children to experience that same pride.
“Children can choose two gifts for each parent,” she said. “We don’t direct them to items of a certain value or what we think they should get or their parents might need. It’s about what they want their parents to have.”
She had a hunch that one of the children would want a wedding dress and sure enough, one little girl did, so her mother and father could get married.
“They had just gotten engaged and we had to sneak out and find out her size,” Farnum said.
Farnum still has the engagement ring set from a single mom with two children. The woman and one of the children were being abused by her boyfriend. The rings were the only thing this young mother had that she could offer to express her gratitude for Care Help getting her out of her plight and back to her home in the Northeast.
“I know there’s a reason she gave us these when she could have pawned or sold them because I am sure she could have used the money,” Farnum said. “I’m just waiting to see what that reason is.”
Then there was the mean and demanding, tattooed smelly man with a prosthetic leg and a dog. He said he had a pirogue tied to a tree not far from Sulphur. He wanted steel toed boots, white tube socks and a ride to Waffle House, and no, not a bus ticket because he preferred to hitchhike. Farnum was a little taken aback at the specifics of his requests and even more amazed when she found those exact items were available for him. After making several social media posts to try to find out if anyone had seen him after he was dropped off at Waffle House, she discovered no one had seen the man at any point along his journey, except for the employees and volunteers at Care Help.
“Some people say he was an angel,” Farnum said. “I know he was a reminder to me to trust God.”
From its inception, Care Help has been responsive to needs as they were identified. Care Help has provided utility bill and rent payment, food, furniture and emergency lodging, bus tickets, gasoline, oil, household needs, back-to-school supplies and clothing, and backpack weekend meals for food insecure families. According to volunteers, Care Help was the epi-center of aid after the hurricanes. It served over 20,000 meals in 10 days. The National Guard stayed there. Care Help workers stayed there and worked because their homes were damaged. When Farnum didn’t know where the next food might come from, it was suddenly offered. Popeyes Fried Chicken lost power and donated what was in the freezer. A caterer came along and offered to cook for as long as he could. Then others stepped in when that food and help ran out, never early enough to plan ahead, but always right on time. State government officials ran forklifts.
“We have paid for emergency dental work and we have paid for a set of dentures,” Farnum said, “provided insulin for a senior who couldn’t afford it and paid the deductible for someone who needed cataract surgery. That’s the good thing about Care Help. We can step out of the box.”
Farnum says help is on a caseby-case basis. Applicants are vetted and Care Help cross checks files with other organizations and churches.
“We ask questions,” she said. “We want to know what you did with your tax return, your incentive check, how you usually pay your bills and if you need help budgeting your money.”
Farnum volunteered and worked at Care Help before she was executive director. She left to get a different job, but never considered any of the jobs she’s had as a a career, except for her role as housewife and homemaker. She does not have a college education and admits that other applicants had better credentials. A year before the job became available, she saw herself in the former executive director’s chair.
“I’m not qualified to be the director at all,” she said.
Yet, the number of employees has doubled. Store sales and the budget has tripled.
“This is definitely a God-given job,” she said. “This is just my season.”
She says the journey of her life prepared her for the position, and to be a team leader rather than “the boss.”
“You can only be as good as your workers and your volunteers,” she said. “I guarantee you no one is doing this job for the money. There’s no CEO getting a huge salary. Everybody here believes in the mission of helping people, to show Jesus to people and to love on them.”
Care Help is not just a thrift store, but Farnum is thinking about tagging store items with a reminder of how each purchase helps. One might read: This $5 will feed a kid for the weekend, get someone to work or help buy a set of dentures.
Care Help of Sulphur derives its name from this sentence. “Because you care, we can help.” To volunteer, to find out when gently used items can be dropped off or to donate funds, call (337) 528-2273.
