Thom Trahan and Kathryn Godsey from the Brimstone Museum and Henning Cultural Center in Sulphur are looking ahead and on the hunt for unique items, taxidermy, art, furnishings, paintings, drawings or sculptures that “make you linger and wonder.” They’re preparing for the Henning House a groundswide event “Curio-ddities: A Curious Collection of Art and Items, Both Weird and Wonderful.
Godsey, like everyone else in Southwest Louisiana, has been a witness to the destruction of the hurricanes. She knows people are more important than things. However, the spirit of wonder that people have for certain things — and these things vary as much as the people who create, collect or stumble across them — is alive and well, she said.
“After such a rough year, this is our way of saying we treasure everything,” she said, “and there is something beautiful in the things we as humans choose to keep and cherish.”
Godsey has already received submissions for “Curio-ddities.”
“We have a ‘witch’s broom’ made from found items, feathers, a hand-carved broomstick and an ethically sourced (found) cat skull, a wooden hand-carved Zuni Hunter doll based on the one from ‘Trilogy of Terror’ and a charcoal painting of the ‘Angel of Death.’
Artwork and items for this show will vary widely, for instance vintage furniture or little items collected over time are sought for the show.
“It’s been such a long journey,” Godsey said, “for us and everyone else, to just be ‘OK.’ Just to open our doors again will be a dream for us. We want to do so much, but at the same time, working within COVID restrictions, we are having to curb our enthusiasm.”
Hurricane Laura destroyed the Brimstone Museum that celebrated the history of the sulfur mining community.
“We wanted to keep the museum with all our hearts,” Godsey said. “We had to let it go when it was determined that is was beyond our ability to fix, despite all the love, history and beauty we saw within its walls. The Brimstone Historical Society will always strive to preserve the past for the future of our community. This show is a continuation of the sentiment. We will rebuild while respecting what was lost.”
The Henning House, on the grounds along with the Brimstone Museum and Mines House, is truly solid and braved the storms well, according to Trahan.
“We had our share of damage,” he said, “but the interior was dealt with quickly, thanks to Sulphur Parks and Rec and their incredible management and maintenance teams. We are working on getting the Mines House fixed up, as well, and we hope that by the summer we will be operating at maximum capacity. We can’t wait to flesh out our programming for the year once we have all our buildings functioning.”
The Mines House was furnished to represent the 1890 to 1920 period.
“Curio-ddities: A Curious Collection of Art and Items, Both Weird and Wonderful” will open March 29, but without a formal reception because of COVID. Submissions will be considered through March 15.
“We’ve all been cooped up, we really can’t wait to combine an open house and art bazaar together in one weekend,” Godsey said.
The goal is to fully utilize the grounds surrounding the Henning House, and to host an outdoor art market event with local vendors, collectors and creators who will set up booths or tents to hawk their wares. Possible vendors will include Flock of Five, Care Help, Infinite Sundries, Hidden Treasures, The Polished Peasant, Olde and Nu Treasures and more.
Godsey said she feels fortunate Sulphur has so many great collectors with a great eye for style and flair. However, anyone can submit an oddity, whether he is a collector, designer, artist or an individual who happens to own a single oddity.
To submit entries for consideration, contact Trahan and Godsey at trahan@brimstonemuseum.org or via Facebook. Submission guidelines are at brimstonemuseum.org/opportunities-for-artits/.
